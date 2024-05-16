UPSC Recruitment 2024: Application open for CDS 2, NDA and NA 2, Check details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has initiated the registration process for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy Examination 2 (NA) ad Combines Defence Services Examination 2 (CDS).

Interested and eligible candidate can apply for the examination at the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The registration has already begun and will conclude on June 4.

More Details

Vacancy:

National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy

Army: 208

Navy: 42

Air Force

Flying: 92

Ground Duties (Tech): 18

Ground Duties (Non Tech): 10

Combined Defence Services Examination 2

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun: 100

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala: 32

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad – (Pre-Flying): 32

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 122nd SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC): 276

Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras): 19

Eligibility:

Candidate must have a degree from a recognized university or equivalent.

Age Limit:

Candidate must be above 20 years and below 24-year-old.

Application Fees:

For NDA – Rs. 100/-

For CDS – Rs. 200/-

Female/SC/ST candidates – Exempted from paying fees

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Click on the respective link of the notification for NA, NDA and CDS, which ever you want to apply for.

It will redirect you to a page where the link to the online application is provided

Click on it

Fill out the application form

Upload documents, pay an application fee and other details

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.