Is it the end of World Wide Web as Google introduces Generative AI

The World Wide Web and Google are quite inseparable but with the introduction of Generative AI things are no longer the same. This week, in its annual I/O developer conference Google has downgraded the web just to a submenu. The design of the next generation of its webpage showed the position of the World Wide Web.

The Google search now offers a variety of content that include apps, features as well as web pages. Now a days, Google offers a ‘new web filter’ that will only show you a list of web pages. This shows that the web is becoming outdated in the modern day search context. Even though the World Wide Web is still relevant for the older generation of users, it is losing context when it comes to the new Generation (Gen Z) users. The modern users have mobile devices with them during maximum period and they do use social media for their research.

Google is currently making the Generative AI a better search option for the users. “Now, with generative AI, Search can do more than you ever imagined. So you can ask whatever’s on your mind or whatever you need to get done — from researching to planning to brainstorming — and Google will take care of the legwork.This is all made possible by a new Gemini model customized for Google Search. It brings together Gemini’s advanced capabilities — including multi-step reasoning, planning and multimodality — with our best-in-class Search systems,” said the official blog post by Google.

Google has mentioned that it has moved through various technological shifts in its history of more than 25 years. With the introduction of Generative AI the company claims to build a knowledge base of billions of facts about people, places as well as things. This will help users to ask whatever is on their mind at any point of time.