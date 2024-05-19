Poonam Pandey’s bathroom video was leaked by her boyfriend, reveals actress

Poonam Pandey, who seems to be always in the centre of attention for controversies and bold photos, has spoken about her leaked viral bathroom video.

While speaking in an interview, the actress revealed that the bathroom video of her was leaked by her then boyfriend. Poonam Pandey talked about her leaked video and said that she still remembers the incident and will never be able to forget it.

Some years ago, a bathroom video of the actress was leaked on social media. The video had gone viral at that time and brought the actress into a whirlwind of scandal. The video was at last blocked by YouTube.

In the video, the actor was seen dancing while taking a shower. Now, the actress has revealed that the video was leaked on the internet by her former boyfriend.

The actress said that her then-boyfriend threatened to leak her video on Instagram then but she ignored his threat thinking he might not stoop that low. But he did exactly what he had said and posted the video on social media.

The actress further said that the “worst” was what happened after the video was leaked. She mentioned that her former boyfriend enjoyed the scandal and was receiving praises from his male friends while she was traumatized by the scandal.

Meanwhile, the actress created a buzz due to her dramatical awareness message about cervical cancer. The actress was first reported to have died of cervical cancer then she posted a video claiming she is alive and well, explaining the former news was to create awareness about the cervical cancer. This brought forth a barrage of criticism from the netizens for Pandey and many called it a cheap publicity stunt.