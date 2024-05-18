Indian Air Force Recruitment 2024: Apply for Group Y Medical Assistant posts, Check eligibility, salary and other details
The Indian Air Force has announced recruitment for the Air Force Group Y Medical Assistant posts. The registration process is set to begin on May 22 and will conclude on June 5.
Interested and eligible male candidate can apply online at official website of Indian Air Force at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. This recruitment drive is for the residents of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, and Ladakh.
Important Dates:
- Registrations Starting Date: May 22, 2024
- Last Date for Applying: June 5, 2022
- Recruitment Rally in Chandigarh: July 3 to 12, 2024.
Eligibility:
- Candidates must have passed class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English with 50 percent marks.
- Candidates must have done a two-year vocational course and passed with 50 percent marks.
Age Limit:
The candidate must be born between June 24, 2000, and June 24, 2003
Selection Process:
- Document verification
- Physical fitness test
- Written examination
- Medical Exam
Application Fee:
Examination fee of Rs. 550 plus GST is to be paid online by the candidate while registering for the online examination.
How to Apply
- Candidates are to fill ONLINE Applications by logging on to agnipathvayu.cdac.in
- During online registration submit all the necessary documents
- Pay the examination fee and submit the application
- Take a print out of the application fee for future reference
For more details, interest candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Air Force at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.