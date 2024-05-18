Indian Air Force Recruitment 2024: Apply for Group Y Medical Assistant posts, Check eligibility, salary and other details

The Indian Air Force has announced recruitment for the Air Force Group Y Medical Assistant posts. The registration process is set to begin on May 22 and will conclude on June 5.

Interested and eligible male candidate can apply online at official website of Indian Air Force at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. This recruitment drive is for the residents of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, and Ladakh.

Important Dates:

Registrations Starting Date: May 22, 2024

Last Date for Applying: June 5, 2022

Recruitment Rally in Chandigarh: July 3 to 12, 2024.

Eligibility:

Candidates must have passed class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English with 50 percent marks.

Candidates must have done a two-year vocational course and passed with 50 percent marks.

Age Limit:

The candidate must be born between June 24, 2000, and June 24, 2003

Selection Process:

Document verification

Physical fitness test

Written examination

Medical Exam

Application Fee:

Examination fee of Rs. 550 plus GST is to be paid online by the candidate while registering for the online examination.

How to Apply

Candidates are to fill ONLINE Applications by logging on to agnipathvayu.cdac.in

During online registration submit all the necessary documents

Pay the examination fee and submit the application

Take a print out of the application fee for future reference

For more details, interest candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Air Force at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.