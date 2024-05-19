Tesla remains tight-lipped about its plans in India, What will be its next move

There was an ample amount of excitement in the Indian audience when it came to the entry of Tesla in India. As the visit of the company CEO Elon Musk to India was speculated to be turning point for the Indian EV market, his unexpected cancellation of plans to the country meant that we have to wait longer for Tesla cars in India. Tesla has continued to remain tight-lipped about its plans to set up a manufacturing facility in the country.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was expected to visit India between April 21 and 22. He mentioned in a post on X that he was excited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India. However, his visit was postponed and instead he visited our neighbouring country China that too immediately after cancelling India visit. “They are just silent. The EV policy was always meant for everybody,” the said a government official to PTI.

Elon Musk was expected to announce his plans for setting up of manufacturing unit in India and also about the investments for the same project. Musk has also raised the issue of import duty reduction in India to sell Tesla cars in India. The Indian government had announced a minimum investment of $500 million in India and that was aimed to attract major global players including Tesla.

According to the revised EV policy of Indian government, the auto companies that set up manufacturing facilities for electric passenger cars in the country will be allowed to import a lower number of cars at an import duty of 15 percent costing $35,000 and above for five years.

As of now, the current electric cars are imported as completely built units (CBUs) to India. The customs duty ranges from 70 percent to 100 percent and that depends on factors like engine size, cost, insurance as well as freight (CIF) value.

