Bhubaneswar: The CBI Special Judge allowed the CBI to conduct the test identification (TI) parade of Bibekananda Biswal alias Biban, the prime accused in the Anjana Mishra gang rape case, at Jharpada Special Jail tomorrow.

Besides, the court also allowed the CBI to take Biban on a two-day remand on March 4 and 5 for interrogation. The prime accused of the incident Bibekananda Biswal aka Biban, who had been evading arrest for last 22 years, was arrested from Pune on February 22.