The top 5 best selling SUVs of April 2024: Punch, Brezza Fronx, Creta lead the list

Tata has continued to sit at the top of the list of top selling SUVs in India for the month of April 2024.

SUV sales have picked up, owing to its popularity amongst customers and for the second month in a row, Tata has managed to outsell every other carmaker, including Maruti Suzuki, to take the top spot. That said, Hyundai is also seeing success with the new Creta, while Mahindra is standing its ground firmly with Scorpio sales. Here are the top 5 best-selling SUVs in April 2024.

Best-selling SUVs in April 2024

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch sure knows to punch beyond its weight, as it was not only the best-selling SUV last month, but also the best-selling vehicle in April 2024. Tata sold 19,158 units of the Punch compared to selling 10,934 units, registering a YoY growth of 75 percent.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In second place is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, which is by far the most tech-loaded Brezza ever. In April 2024, Maruti Suzuki sold 17,113 units of the SUV, which saw a YoY growth of 45 percent compared to April 2023, when Maruti Suzuki sold 11,836 units of the Brezza.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta sales are witnessing growth after a brief slump, as the facelifted version has helped Hyundai regain lost ground. In April 2024, Hyundai sold 15,447 units of the Creta, while during April 2023, the company sold 14,186 units, registering a YoY growth of 9 percent.

Mahindra Scorpio

In fourth place is the Mahindra Scorpio, which has been on the list of top 10 best-sellers for a few months now. In April 2024, Mahindra sold 14,807 units of the Scorpio, while during the same period last year, Mahindra sold 9,617 units. In April 2024, the Mahindra Scorpio registered a YoY growth of 54 percent.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The fifth best-selling SUV in April 2024 is the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, which is one of Maruti Suzuki’s latest launches. Last month, 14,286 units of the Fronx found new customers, as compared to 8,784 units sold in April 2023, registering a YoY growth of 63 percent.