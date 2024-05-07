This car is the best-selling car in India: Know details

Tata Punch has bagged the title of the best-selling car in India with a total of 19,158 units sold in April for the second consecutive month. Though it might come as a surprise that the Punch has achieved such a feat instead of any Maruti car or Tata Nexon or Hyundai Creta. But its true, the homegrown automobile makers micro-SUV is the largest selling car in India in the month of March, 2024.

The micro-SUV has sold a total of 19,158 units in April. Meanwhile, the Tata Punch was also declared the largest-selling car in India in March 2024 with a selling of 17,547 units. That means the micro-SUV haswitneesed a ris ein the sale numbers incomparison to the last month.

The vehicle is sold in both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) avatars.

It uses a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, which develops 88PS of maximum power and 115Nm of peak torque. The engine can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The vehicle also has a CNG option (73PS and 103Nm) that comes mated to a 5-speed MT. The Tata Punch CNG comes with twin tanks for gas fuel.

The Tata Punch.ev sits in the price bracket of Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV gets a standard variant with a 60kW motor (114Nm), 25kWh battery pack and 315km claimed range (MIDC), and a Long Range variant with a 90kW motor (190Nm), 35kWh battery pack and 421km claimed range (MIDC).

The ICE version of the Tata Punch is priced between Rs 6.13 lakh and Rs 10.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Punch rivals the likes of the Hyundai Exter, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

The Tata Punch, along with the Tata Nexon, is Tata Motors’ volume driver. It recorded sales of 170,076 units in FY24. Going at the current pace, the Tata Punch might cross the 200,000 units annual sales milestone in FY25.

Also Read: Tata Nexon CNG spotted testing on road; Might launch later this year