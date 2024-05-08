Stone pelted during group clash in Gujarat, cops injured

Mumbai: Stones pelted during a group clash in Gujarat while a few police personnel sustained injury. ANI informed about it in an X post on Wednesday.

As per the information, in Pirana area of Gujarat, there is a religious place where both Hindus and Muslims worship. Police today morning received information that the said religious place was vandalised. Accordingly, a police team reached the spot and found that “two groups were standing against each other and pelting stones.”

A few police personnel were also injured in the clash. Troublemakers from both sides have been detained. Patrolling is going on in the area and security has been tightened in the periphery of the religious place.

“Strict action will be taken against the accused,” SP Rural Om Prakash Jat assured, informed ANI in the said tweet.