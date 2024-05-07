SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Vacancy for Non-Technical staff and Havaldar, notification to be released today

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications to fill up multiple vacant posts. Positions of MTS (Multi Tasking Staff) and Havaldar will be filled up. An official notification for the recruitment will be released today, i.e., on May 7. The notification will be made available on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and apply. Applications will have to be submitted online via the official website itself. Furthermore, the registration window will remain open till Hume 7, 2024. For further details, check below:

Vacant posts for SSC MTS Recruitment 2024

Multi-Tasking (Non Technical) Staff

Havaldar (CBIC and CBN)

The exact number of vacancies will be announced in the official notification.

Eligibility for SSC MTS Recruitment 2024

Candidates applying for the vacant posts should have passed their 10th class education from a recognized board.

Minimum age limit to be eligible to apply: 18 years of age

Maximum age limit to be eligible to apply: 27 years of age

For detailed information on eligibility criteria, candidates need to check the official notifications

Selection Process

Final list of selected candidates will be prepared after two rounds, namely as follows:

CBT (Computer Based Test)

PET (Physical Efficiency Test)

How to Apply