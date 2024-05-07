SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Vacancy for Non-Technical staff and Havaldar, notification to be released today
SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications to fill up multiple vacant posts. Positions of MTS (Multi Tasking Staff) and Havaldar will be filled up. An official notification for the recruitment will be released today, i.e., on May 7. The notification will be made available on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and apply. Applications will have to be submitted online via the official website itself. Furthermore, the registration window will remain open till Hume 7, 2024. For further details, check below:
Vacant posts for SSC MTS Recruitment 2024
- Multi-Tasking (Non Technical) Staff
- Havaldar (CBIC and CBN)
The exact number of vacancies will be announced in the official notification.
Eligibility for SSC MTS Recruitment 2024
- Candidates applying for the vacant posts should have passed their 10th class education from a recognized board.
- Minimum age limit to be eligible to apply: 18 years of age
- Maximum age limit to be eligible to apply: 27 years of age
For detailed information on eligibility criteria, candidates need to check the official notifications
Selection Process
Final list of selected candidates will be prepared after two rounds, namely as follows:
- CBT (Computer Based Test)
- PET (Physical Efficiency Test)
How to Apply
- Interested and eligible candidates need to first visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in
- From there, they need to get themselves registered.
- Next they need to proceed to the login page.
- Fill up the required details.
- Upload necessary documents as per instructions.
- Pay the application fee of Rs 100 and submit the application.
- Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future references.