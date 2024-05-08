Temperature touches 40 degree Celsius mark in Odisha yet again

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature in Odisha touched the 40 degree Celsius mark yet again today, revealed the data of the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the weatherman’s evening bulletin, the mercury rose to 40 degree in Balangir and Nuapada. This was the highest temperature of the day.

Likewise, four places Malkangiri, Titilagarh, Sambalpur and Boudh reported temperature above 39 degrees. A temperature of 39.5 degree Celsius each was recorded in Malkangiri and Titilagarh, while Sambalpur and Boudh saw a temperature of 39 degrees today.

It is to be noted here that temperature in Odisha dropped to below the 40 degrees Celsius mark yesterday for the first time after March 30 due to Nor’wester rain. On March 30, the mercury had crossed 40 degrees for the first time in 2024. On this day, Malkangiri was the hottest place of the State with 41 degree Celsius while Boudh (40.5), Titlagarh (40.5) and Balangir (40.2) recorded temperatures above 40 degrees and Nayagarh had recorded 40 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, Malkangiri was the hottest place of the state with a temperature of 39.3 degree Celsius.