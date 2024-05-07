WATCH: Rohit Sharma cries in MI dressing room, video goes viral

Rohit Sharma cries in the Mumbai Indians (MI) dressing room, the video of the act has gone viral on social media, said reports. Rohit Sharma was seen crying during Match 55 of IPL 2024 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium.

Even though Mumbai Indians got a definitive seven-wicket victory, Rohit struggled to score runs. He scored just 4 runs much to the disappointment of his fans. The tension was even more as the T20 World Cup is just around the corner.

The cricketer/batter was seen to be shattered by his low run score and was seen crying in the dressing room.

Here are a few opinions of the X (Formerly Twitter) users:

The X users had mixed views bout Rohit Sharma crying, “Deserves for all problems he created for Virat and Hardik”, wrote Babbar Azzam.

Vinay Kumar Dokani said, “Crying becoz He s such a waste that even Gavaskar doesn’t troll him.”

“Possibly he is practicing for something he need to do again after 45 days,” wrote a user by the name of Kunal Sen.

A user by the name of Cricketism wrote, “Isme rone ki kya baat hai bhai. Ek IPL season hi to kharaab gaya hai.”

“Bhukh lagi hogi … but dinner time 11 k bad tha isiliye,” wrote Kohlistan.

