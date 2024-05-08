Only Double Engine govt can accelerate pace of development in Odisha: Rajnath Singh

Rayagada: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday addressed two public meetings in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts and urged the voters to elect the BJP candidates contesting in Koraput and Kalahandi Lok Sabha constituencies and the Assembly segments under these constituencies.

The BJP has fielded Malavika Keshari Deo and Kaleram Majhi in Kalahandi and Koraput Lok Sabha seats. Polling is going to be held in Koraput and Kalahandi Lok Sabha seats on May 13.

During his addressing, the Union Minister spoke about the Modi Guarantee and appealed the people to vote in double lotus for Double Engine government in Odisha.

He said that only the Double Engine government can accelerate the pace of development of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Odisha.

