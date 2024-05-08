WATCH: Onion coffee, what is it and lets see how it tastes

Onion coffee the thought of these two together itself is a shock. A video of a person eating an onion dipped in coffee has gone viral on social media. Foodies have hated the trend and have expressed their utter shock and disappointment at the combination of coffee and onion together.

We have seen many such trends going viral like: Mirinda and Maggi, mango panipuri shots, Dairy Milk chocolate, Oreo and besan deep fry (pakora), chocolate biryani and for that matter dal makhani ice cream.

In this onion with coffee video, the creator is seen dipping freshly cut onions into a hot and inviting cup of coffee and then eating it. The users have given various opinions on the video a few of them being very hilarious and a few others being of utter disgust.

One user by the name of ‘dl_kbfphotographer0521’ expressed utter shock and said, “The second I saw Onions I knew it would be a bad idea.”

imedmundtang another user said, “Blend the onion & mix with your coffee. It will taste better. Try it”

Another foodie eat.eat.eat.only said, “Maybe onion rings will be a better choice. Lol”

Here another user _mizimashi_artzy has said, “Of course i wouldn’t. Instead i would with coconut milk.”

sung neeroo, a user has expressed dismay, “world disaster.” “This is a blasphemy towards coffee,” said a user called ctvz.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: