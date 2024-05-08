After his controversial remarks, now Sam Pitroda steps down as chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

New Delhi: Sam Pitroda has stepped down as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh informed it in an X post today.

“Mr. Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress of his own accord. The Congress President has accepted his decision,” Ramesh wrote in the X post caption.

Earlier Pitroda speaking exclusively to The Statesman made the ‘racist’ remarks while attempting to describe the diversity of the country.

“A diverse country, where people on the East look like Chinese, people on the West look like Arab, people on the North look like maybe White, and people in the South look like Africa,” Pitroda said.

The remarks by Sam Pitroda are drawing him flak from all political quarters, particularly from the BJP, which has accused him of showing the country in poor light.

Notably, this is not the first incident of the Congress leader sparking a row with his controversial statements.

His recent assertions on the Inheritance Tax also had drawn him severe flak from the BJP leadership.

Taking a cue from his Inheritance tax theory, the BJP brass had accused Congress of planning to impose high taxes on the common man and thereby usurping a major chunk of their wealth, after death.