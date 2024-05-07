Tata Nexon CNG spotted testing on road; Might launch later this year

Tata Nexon will soon be available in a CNG-powered model in India. The test mule of the rumoured Tata Nexon CNG was recently spotted testing on the roads, which has further christened the launch rumours. The CNG-powered Tata Nexon is expected to launch later this year.

The spy images of the test mule shows the upcoming car in a white colour top-spec model. It was spotted standing at a CNG filling station near Pune.

Earlier, we got to know about the price and variants of the Nexon CNG via leak reports. Apart from this, there is not much information about the CNG car yet.

Meanwhile, the CNG-powered Tata Nexon that was showcased at the Expo, is the first in segment to be powered by Tata’s 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. The petrol engine of the same produces 118bhp/170Nm. While in CNG version it develops lesser power of 100bhp/150Nm.

At the expo, the CNG-powered Tata Nexon was quipped with a a six-speed MT. However, reports have suggested it to come with a six-speed AMT version as well. This AMT model will come at a later while after the launch.

Apart from Tata, Maruti and Toyota brands are also readying themselves for the CNG market. The Nexon is Tata’s most successful car and a CNG-enabled model could add more flexibility to the line-up.