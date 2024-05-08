Below Header Govt Ad

Jammu and Kashmir: Fresh firing starts at encounter site in Kulgam

Nation
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
encounter site in Kulgam

Srinagar: Fresh firing started on Wednesday at the encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district where two terrorists, including the top commander of The Resistance Front (TRF), were killed by the security forces, the police said.

The police added that fresh firing occurred at the encounter site on Tuesday in the Redwani area of Kulgam where two terrorists, including Basit Dar, a top commander of TRF, were killed by the security forces.

“Fresh firing has erupted at yesterday’s encounter spot in the Redwani area which indicates the presence of a third terrorist.”

“The area has been cordoned off and all routes into and from the area have been sealed. Security forces are proceeding to eliminate the surviving terrorist in this area,” the police said. (IANS)

