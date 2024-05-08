Indian Army Recruitment 2024: Apply for 220 vacancies, check full details here

The Indian Army has announced application for female candidates for the admission of BSc Nursing Course for the year 2024 at Colleges of Nursing under Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS). The application is announced for filling of 220 seats available for the above posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. to apply online.

More Details:

Vacancies:

Total seats: 220

Name of Institution Affiliated University No. of seats CON, AFMC Pune Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) 40 CON,CH (EC) Kolkata West Bengal University of Health Sciences (WBUHS) 30 CON, INHS Asvini, Mumbai Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) 40 CON, CH (CC) Lucknow Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU) 40 CON, CH (AF) Bangalore Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) 40 CON, AH (R&R) New Delhi Delhi University (DU) 30

Educational Qualification:

Only female candidates who have passed 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Biology are eligible to apply. They should have scored an aggregate of not less than 50 % marks in the final exams and should have passed the exam in the first attempt.

Age Limit:

The candidate should born between 1.10.199 and 30.09.2007.

Selection Procedure:

Candidates have to appear for Test of General Intelligence & General English (ToGIGE), Psychological Assessment, Interview and Medical examination at Base Hospital Delhi Cantt.

Application Fee:

General/Unreserved: Rs 200

SC/ST: Exempted from paying application fee.

Stipend and Uniform Allowances:

A stipend of Rs.250 per month is given during the four years of training. An initial outfit allowance of Rs 800 is given on joining the course and an outfit renewal allowance of Rs 300 per year during the 2nd, 3rd and 4th year of the course.

For more details interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.