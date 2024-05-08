Thailand extends visa exemption for Indians till this date, Know full details

Bangkok: In a bid of boost tourism and its economy, the Thailand government has extended its visa exemption program for tourists from India and Taiwan for another six months, allowing the tourists to enter the country without the visa till November 11, 2024.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said that visitors from these nations will be able to enter Thailand without a visa until November 11, after the expiry of the current waiver. This extension will enable travellers to enjoy a stay of up to 30 days, giving them ample time to discover the country’s diverse attractions and contribute to its tourism-driven economy, as reported by Business Today.

Earlier, tourists from India and Taiwan were allowed to stay in Thailand for only 15 days under a visa-on-arrival scheme. By extending the exemption, Thailand hopes to encourage longer stays and more frequent visits from these countries.

In the first four months of this year, Thailand Ministry of Tourism and Sports welcomed over 12 million foreign tourists and the largest groups of tourists came from China, Russia, India, South Korea and Malaysia.