iPhone users can now share screen, audio during video calls on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has rolled out a new 24.9.74 update for iOS that has brought a new video call menu for iPhone users.. The latest version of WhatsApp now allows users to share screens during a video call. Users can also share audio now. The said feature is already available on Android smartphones for a while now.

The update has fixed the issue of audio failure issue of a shared screen during video calls with this update.

Apart from this, the new update has also brought green-coloured buttons and notification icons for all users. Green has long been a prominent colour on WhatsApp for iPhone. Now, with the latest update, the colour palette extends beyond dark mode, also encompassing light mode, with the same theme applied to notifications. These features are gradually rolling out and should reach all users in the coming days.

Meta has added many new features to WhatsApp over the last few weeks including AI-backed capabilities like image generation and a ChatGPT-like chatbot, powered by an in-house Llama model, for select users.

WhatsApp also introduced a new capability to community users, allowing them to send invites for events or parties and collect feedback. In the latest WhatsApp beta version, the company is also testing a new feature that shows a list of users who were recently online.

Currently, WhatsApp has different UI designs across platforms. The Android and the iOS versions look different now. The company recently revamped the WhatsApp web UI as well. This now includes all menu icons on the left side, including options like status, channels, and community.

