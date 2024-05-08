8 year old poisonous cobra snake rescued in Odisha’s Puri district, watch

Kakatpur: An eight year old poisonous cobra snake has reportedly been rescued in Puri district of Odisha. The snake was found sneaking into a thatched house in Astaranga village and a snake catcher rescued it.

Reportedly, Niranjan Das of Astaranga village noticed that a snake slithered to his house. He tried his way to stop the snake but in vain. Getting no other way, he then called for a snake catcher to rescue the reptile.

After getting intimated, snake helpline member Brajabandhu Sahu reached the house of Niranjan and tried to trace out the snake. Meanwhile the snake came out of the house and sneaked into a thatched house in the courtyard of the house.

Braja Bandhu then pulled away some old gunny bags from there and caught the snake. The snake he caught was found to be a poisonous cobra. The reptile was believed to be around 8 years old. The snake catcher reportedly released the snake into its natural habitat later at a lonely place in the jungle.

Animals and reptiles are not spared as the unbearably hot weather has disrupted human life in Odisha. In many places, reptiles have been seen moving towards human settlements and entering houses.

Watch the video here: