Dummy EVM by Cuttack youth wins heart of candidates, voters ahead of polls in Odisha, watch

Cuttack: The Dummy EVM made by Cuttack youth has won heart of the candidates ahead of the upcoming general elections in the country. Ishwar Sahu, who was in news earlier for preparing AI rakhi, has come up with this new product called Dummy EVM.

Besides, he has also made QR code, LED bag, hand fan, key ring etc. which will come in handy for the candidates during poll campaign to woo the voters. These products will not only fascinate the voters but they would also be educated about ‘how to cast vote’ in the booth during the upcoming polls in Odisha.

His products, especially the Dummy EVM, has been admired by many while candidates or their representatives are crowding the youth’s place to order the Dummy EVM.

Ishwar is from Chauliaganj area of the silver city Cuttack. According to him this is for the first time that such a product has been prepared for the upcoming elections. Earlier he had garnered praise after preparing AI rakhi.

With the help of this dummy EVM candidates can educate and give a practical demonstration of what the voters would see in the polling booth. The voters can see name of the candidate, his party symbol, photo as well as the process to cast vote in the dummy EVM.

This dummy EVM can be useful for both MLA candidates and MP candidates. Alongside the name of the candidate voters can find a blue button by its side. Once it is pressed, a beep sound will be heard accompanied by a flashing light. Once the beep sound is heard, it should be understood that the vote was cast.

Interestingly, the price of this dummy EVM is very low to the tune of Rs 150. However, the maker takes two to three days to prepare one such EVM. And now there are many takers for the product.

There are 16 serial numbers in the dummy EVM. There is also a QR code. It is meant for the new voters. Once you scan this code, the new voters can know about the voting process via a video.

And to support night campaign ahead of the polls, Ishwar has also made LED bag. Name, photo and party symbol of the candidate will flash in this bag. Price of this product is Rs 4000.

Apart from these products, he has also made key ring, vehicle sticker, pocket batch, hand fan, mobile (back) sticker, LED stand and T shirt.

These promotional items can help a candidate in his campaign. Voters have admired these products. They are of the opinion that the EVM that they were seeing in the polling booth, is now available to see beforehand.

Candidates are taking help of new and innovative items for propaganda ahead of the polls in Odisha. It is now time to wait and watch how these products by Ishwar will help a candidate to propagate better and earn votes.

Watch the video here: