Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber likely to launch soon; Patent image leaked

Royal Enfield is working on a new 350cc bike, which is expected to be the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber. The motorcycle is rumoured to soon arrive in the markets. Ahead of any official confirmation, the patent images of the upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber has leaked online. This design patent reveals many details about the forthcoming 350cc bike and here is all we know about it.

The patent images have suggested that the upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber will feature many new elements that distinguish it from the current Classic 350.

Earlier leak reports had suggested that the new Classic 350 Bobber will sport a single-seat setup, in true Bobber style. However, the new patent images have indicated that the Classic 350 Bobber will also be coming in a dual-seat setup. One can attach a removable rear subframe to the bike which accommodates the pillion seat.

The images have also suggested that the upcoming two-wheeler will feature split grab rail, which was not seen in other Royal Enfield bikes. It also suggested ape-hanger handlebar for the Bobber 350 further enhancing its styling.

The new Classic 350 Bobber seems to be taller than the current flat one on the Classic 350 and is expected to offer a slightly relaxed rider triangle.

It sports white-walled tyres shod with the spoke wheels.

Powertrain

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber will continue to be powered by the same 349cc, J-series engine producing 20.2bhp with 27Nm and paired with a five-speed gearbox. The same motor is seen in the Classic 350, Bullet 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350.

Features (Expected)

Features expected on the upcoming RE bike are bulb illumination, analogue console with an LCD inset, dual-channel ABS, a probable Tripper-Navigation dial, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shocks. Apart from that, the bike could feature a front and rear disc brake setup.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber could be positioned above the Meteor 350 with prices starting at around Rs. 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom).