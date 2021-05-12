Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vikash Manch has demanded action against the conspirators who are trying to defame OMFED. The Manch has written a letter to the Chief Minister in this regard.

OMFED being one of the largest organizations of Odisha has been a source of livelihood for lakhs of people for the last four decades in the state. Many milkmen, small time tea sellers and unemployed people earn their livelihood directly and indirectly through OMFED. It is not wrong to say that OMFED plays an important role in the economic development of many such people in the State. However, it seems conspiracy has been hatched to defame and close this prestigious organization, Odisha Vikash Manch alleged in a press release.

The repeated allegations relating to the purchase of polythene packets for OMFED indicates a well-planned conspiracy. It came to the fore first in 2016 when senior IAS officer Madhusudan Padhy was in charge of the organisation. Padhy had written a letter to the then chief secretary Aditya Padhy dt 01 December 2016 seeking an inquiry into the irregularities of Rs 24 crore in the purchase of polythene packets in the financial year 2015-16.

Chief Secretary Padhy, on the basis of this letter, had directed an independent and impartial inquiry into the irregularities. The inquiry committee had submitted its report and had given a clean chit that there was no such irregularities.

The CM had also approved a departmental inquiry into the matter and found no irregularities in the purchase of polythene packets. Despite these inquiries and findings, the matter was brought to the notice of the Lokayukta only on the basis of senior IAS Madhusudan Padhy. Allegation was levelled against senior IAS Bishnupada Sethi who was in charge of the organization in 2015. The Lokayukta had then served notice to Sethi and chief secretary Padhy. The Lokayukta, after evaluating documents of all the parties, had rejected the petition and given a clean chit to Sethi.

Despite such findings a number of times that there were no such irregularities, fresh allegation is being levelled which indicates a deliberate attempt to defame the organization. Repeated allegations have tarnished the image of the 40 year old organization. It also raises question on the impartial inquiry and points finger towards the transparency of the Naveen Patnaik government, the press release also said.

People apprehended the closure of omfed unlike other organization such as Glass Factory, Aska Sugar Factory, Nayagarh Sugar Factory and other industrial units in the state. So we demand stringent action against the people who are conspiring to defame and close the OMFED, Odisha Vikash Manch demanded in the letter.