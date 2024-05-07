Below Header Govt Ad

Vladimir Putin sworn in as Russia’s President for fifth time

Moscow: Vladimir Putin took oath as Russian president at the Kremlin Palace on Tuesday to begin his fifth term and said the country would emerge victorious and stronger from the current difficult period.

The ceremony was boycotted by the United States, United Kingdom and several countries from the European Union amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Putin in March won a landslide victory in a tightly controlled election from which two anti-war candidates were barred on technical grounds.

Putin won his first presidential election in March 2000 and a second term in 2004.

