Thunderstorm and lightning in Odisha, Orange warning issued to 7 districts

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange warning for thunderstorm and lightning to seven districts of Odisha. Furthermore, the weather department has said that Kalbaisakhi will continue for next two to three days in the state.

According to reports given by the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph and heavy rainfall likely to occur between May 8 and May 10.

The weather department has issued orange alert to districts including Angul, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Gajapati.

Likewise, yellow warning has been issued for thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph to districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Bargarh.

Keeping the situation in mind, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has appealed the collectors of the concerned districts to take the following advisory: