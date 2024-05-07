Below Header Govt Ad

Police arrest 125 pro-Palestinian protesters at Dutch university

World
By IANS 0
pro-Palestinian protesters

The Hague: Dutch Police arrested 125 pro-Palestinian protesters on Tuesday at the University of Amsterdam’s campus, according to authorities.

The police intervention commenced at 3 a.m. local time when officers moved to disperse the protest that had begun on Monday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported.

The protesters had set up tents on campus in the eastern part of Amsterdam, demanding, among other things, the severance of all ties between Amsterdam universities and Israel.

Reports indicate that protesters were asked to vacate the premises before police intervention, which resulted in the protesters being escorted away from the campus and 125 arrests.

Also Read: Vladimir Putin Sworn In As Russia’s President For Fifth Time

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
IANS 24715 news 1 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.