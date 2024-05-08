Tragic! 2 killed after being hit by speeding truck while crossing road in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, two person were killed after a speeding truck hit them in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar. The incident occurred at Palasuni area of the capital city.

According to sources, a man and a woman, said to be spouse were crossing road when a speeding truck hit them and dragged the man for nearly one kilometre. Both the victims died on the spot in the incident.

Reportedly, the woman’s body is lying at Palasuni while, the truck dragged the body of the man till Satyavihar of the capital city.

On being informed, police have reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. More detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

In a similar instance yesterday, a college student died reportedly after falling from a moving passenger bus while returning home after attending classes in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

The 17-year-old student, who has been identified as Rahul Naik of Putiapadar village, was returning home by a passenger bus after attending classes. However, he accidentally fell-off the moving bus when it reached near Ralaba Chhaka under Hinjili police station limits of the district and died on the spot.

