Banakalagi Niti: Puri Sri Mandir to remain closed for darshan for 6 hours today, Check details

Puri: One among the ‘Chaar Dham’ of India, Puri Sri Mandir will remain closed for general darshan for six hours today as Banakalagi rituals of the Holy Trinity will be performed.

As per the information given by the state’s I & PR department on ‘X,’ the general darshan of the deities will be suspended from 6 PM to 12 midnight as the Banakalagi ritual will be performed on the day of Baisakha Krushna Amabasya.

The general darshan will be closed after the completion of ‘Dwitiya Bhogamandap’.

It is worth mentioning here that the Banakalagi Niti or Shrimukha Sringara means applying fresh colours on the idols of the deities. This secret and special ritual holds a lot of significance in the tradition of the Srimandir.

As per tradition, the Dutta Mohapatra Sevakas (Servitors) and Khadiprasad Daetapati Servitors perform the rituals. Different types of natural colors like Hingula, Haritala, Kasturi, Keshar, glue of Kaintha are used to prepare a Banaka.

Earlier, the temple was closed for four hours Monday as Paitalagi Niti of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra was performed.

Also Read: Darshan At Puri Jagannath Temple To Remain Suspended For Six Hours Tomorrow