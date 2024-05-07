Below Header Govt Ad

College student dies after falling from moving bus in Ganjam district

Odisha
Berhampur: A college student died reportedly after falling from a moving passenger bus while returning home after attending classes in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old student, who has been identified as Rahul Naik of Putiapadar village, was returning home by a passenger bus after attending classes. However, he accidentally fell-off the moving bus when it reached near Ralaba Chhaka under Hinjili police station limits of the district and died on the spot.

While it is yet to be known under what circumstances Rahul fell from the bus and died, tension prevailed at the spot as the locals blocked the Hinjilicut-Taratarani main road demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased student.

A team from the Hinjili police station reached the spot and are pacified the angry locals. Besides, they started an investigation into the matter by sending Rahul’s body to the hospital for postmortem.

