Hurry! Get up to Rs 1.79 lakh discount on Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300 gets a massive discount up to Rs 1.79 lakh and if you are willing to get the compact SUV, it is perfect time for that. Recently, the company has launched the new XUV 3XO (which is the upgrade for the XUV300). This means that the discount is applicable until the stocks of the XUV300 lasts. The discount is available for Mahindra XUV300 for this month (i.e May).

The discount of Rs 1.79 lakh includes benefits in the form of cash discount, official accessories as well as extended warranty. The discount is about Rs 20,000 more than that of last month. The top spec variant of the SUV gets the maximum benefit. While the W8 petrol gets up to Rs 1.59 lakh off, the W6 variant gets Rs 1.33 lakh off. The W4 and W2 variants get discounts of Rs 95,000 and Rs 45,000 respectivitely. The SUV is available in five powertrain options.

Users get three engine options in the Mahindra XUV300 which includes 2 petrol engines and one diesel engine. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit generates 110PS and 200Nm while the 1.5-litre diesel engine offers 117PS and 300Nm. The third engine is the 1.2-litre TGDI turbo-petrol engine which generates 130PS power and up to 250Nm torque.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is the facelift version of Mahindra XUV300 and it is offered in nine trims – MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 L, AX7 and AX7 L. Price of the XUV 3XO start at Rs 7.49 lakh and top out at Rs 15.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The bookings of the SUV will open on May 15, and deliveries will start on May 26.

The fuel efficiency of XUV 3XO is quite good and it offers ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure of 20.1kpl. The XUV 3XO gets three drive modes-Zip, Zap and Zoom.

Buyers will get three engine options in the Mahindra XUV3X0 which includes 2 petrol engines and one diesel engine. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit generates 112PS and 200Nm while the 1.5-litre diesel engine offers 117PS and 300Nm. The third engine is the 1.2-litre TGDI turbo-petrol engine which generates 130PS power and up to 250Nm torque.