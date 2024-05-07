WATCH: Man swims with anaconda in viral video, shocks internet users

A man swims with anaconda in a viral video and this shocked the internet users. They went to the extent of saying never ever try to do this. The video has been shared by an Instagram handle by the name of ‘Safari. Travel. Ideas.’

The video was reportedly shot in Pantanal Wetland in Brazil. It shows a man fearlessly swimming besides a massive and gigantic anaconda in the viral video. The man is seen to be in a divers suit with a snorkel.

Later in the video, shows the gigantic anaconda swimming gracefully in the shallow waters causing no harm. The person shooting the video fearlessly goes close to the snake.

The anaconda seems to be unaffected by the individual shooting the video. Further the viral video shows the snake with a pouch in its body. This shows that it has just gobbled up something huge.

A few Instagram users wrote: “Da guy is lucky cause the belly is full, just ate u can see it as she’s swim away.” Further “Lucky that his tummy is already full,” a shocked user wrote.

Another user said, “So you’re telling me.. After watching all 3 parts of Anacondas movies as a kid hoping it’s real, this guy just swims next to it.”

Further another user recommended, “My 3 year old ball python has an incredible grip when constricting its meal. I can only IMAGINE the grip an anaconda this size possesses.”

“What happens if i ride on it back instead? since the tummy is full, will it still eat me?” said another shocked user.

The video has garnered humongous 55,oo,00 views, 1,19,720 likes and 1,917 comments, most of the users are in awe of the video.

WATCH THE SHOCKING VIDEO HERE: