Odisha reports 146 new COVID positive cases

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
11.5k new cases take coronavirus tally to 3,32,424 in India
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes in Gujarat at 8. 13 PM, says National Center for…
114 More COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha; Recovery Tally Rises To 2708
Odisha Reports 186 COVID19 Cases, Tally Reaches Close To 4000
Odisha Reports Yet Another COVID19 Death From Ganjam, Toll Rises To 11
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.