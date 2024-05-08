Below Header Govt Ad

18-year-old girl goes missing in Machkund River in Koraput

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
girl goes missing in Machkund River

Koraput: In an unfortunate incident, an 18-year-old girl went missing reportedly after drowning in the Machkund river near Lamtaput of Koraput district today.

The girl identified as Namita Badanayak along with her three friends went to the Khinmung bathing ghat of Machkund river at around 12 PM to take a bath.

However, Namita accidentally slept and fell into the river and started drowning. Seeing her getting drowned in the deep water of the river, her friends tried their best to rescue her, but in vain.

Finding no means, soon they rushed to the village and informed about the matter to the people. immediately, some villagers reached the river and attempted to rescue Namita, while others called the Lamtaput Fire Service personnel and police.

On being informed, fire firefighters and police from Lamtaput launched a search operation to trace the missing girl. However, till the filling of this reports, she remained untraceable.

Also Read: Only Double Engine Govt Can Accelerate Pace Of Development In Odisha: Rajnath Singh

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Subadh Nayak 11443 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.