18-year-old girl goes missing in Machkund River in Koraput

Koraput: In an unfortunate incident, an 18-year-old girl went missing reportedly after drowning in the Machkund river near Lamtaput of Koraput district today.

The girl identified as Namita Badanayak along with her three friends went to the Khinmung bathing ghat of Machkund river at around 12 PM to take a bath.

However, Namita accidentally slept and fell into the river and started drowning. Seeing her getting drowned in the deep water of the river, her friends tried their best to rescue her, but in vain.

Finding no means, soon they rushed to the village and informed about the matter to the people. immediately, some villagers reached the river and attempted to rescue Namita, while others called the Lamtaput Fire Service personnel and police.

On being informed, fire firefighters and police from Lamtaput launched a search operation to trace the missing girl. However, till the filling of this reports, she remained untraceable.