900 personal photos, videos of girl students shared, accused booked

Mumbai: The accused, who had allegedly shared personal photos and videos of about 900 students of a University in Pune has been booked, say reports. The incident has been seen as a major MMS scandal.

Earlier, allegations made on X platform (formerly Twitter) in which it was said that objectionable videos and photos of students living in a hostel in Pune have been leaked. It was also alleged in the X post that even after 72 hours the admin of the Univ had not taken any action. However, as per latest reports, the accused has been booked.

The Free Press Journal was the first to report on the sharing of 900 personal photos and videos of residents of the girls’ hostel at COEP Technological University, FPJ reported.

A committee had reportedly been formed by the administration to investigate the matter.

Later, the College administration lodged a police complaint against the accused female student. It was done after the admin received an official complaint from the girl students of the hostel against one of their roommates who was allegedly clicking photos of the girls without their knowledge and sharing them with someone else outside the university premises.

Police have registered a case under Section 354 C of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act in this matter.