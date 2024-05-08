BJP expels 12 leaders in Odisha for contesting 2024 election against party candidates

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expelled as many as 12 leaders from the party for contesting 2024 election as independent candidates against party candidates.

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal has expelled the leaders for their anti-party activities and filling the nomination peppers to contest the upcoming election as independent candidates. Party’s State General Secretary Manas Kumar Mohanty issued a press release in this regard.

Below is the list of BJP leaders who have been expelled from the party:

Sadhna Pandey of Jharsuguda Mahagadadebi Koili Bhagat of Biramitrapur Nihar Ray of Rourkela Ashraya Mahananda of Birmaharajpur Tikeswar Kahanra of Phulbani Sudhansu Danga of Kantamal Rabindra Sethi of Daspalla Indumati Nayak of Daspalla Siba Sankar Dash of Berhampur Manoj Pattanaik of Berhampur Bhagirathi Patnia of Koraput Karpur Hantal of Koraput

