BJP, Congress releases list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls, List here

Nation
By Himanshu 0
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released a list of candidate for the upcoming General Elections. BJP fielded Dr Subhash Sharma as its candidate from Anandpur Sahib. Similarly, Congress nominated Devinder Singha Jaggi as its candidate for the by-election to Dharmasala constituency in Himachal Pradesh.

As per reports, the BJP named Dr Subhash Sharma as its candidate from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab. Similarly the saffron party nominated Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi from Firozpur and Arvind Khanna named from Sangrur.

On the other hand, Congress nominated Devinder Singh Jaggi as its candidate for the by-election to Dharamshala constituency in Himachal Pradesh.

