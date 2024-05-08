Below Header Govt Ad

Puri Jagannath temple goes into darkness for 20 minutes during rush hour

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
Puri Jagannath temple goes into darkness for 20 minutes

Puri: In a shocking and surprising incident, the Puri Jagannath temple went into darkness for about 20 minutes during the rush hour this evening.

According to sources, lights went off in the Singhadwar, Baisi Pahacha and inner areas of the 12th Century shrine at around 9 PM.

Soon, the temple administration tried to start the power backup system to restore the power supply, but unfortunately it also failed. However, some areas of the temple were illuminated with the mini inverters.

Following the darkness, while some devotees were seen moving with earthen lamps on the premises of the Jagannath temple, some were also seen returning and entering the temple amid darkness.

The situation became normal when power was restored after about 20 minutes.

