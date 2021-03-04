Bhubaneswar: The MSME Trade Fair 2021 to be organised from March 5 to March 9 at the IDCO exhibition ground, Unit III in Bhubaneswar in Odisha. This was intimated by the Minister of State for Industries and MSME Dibya Shankar Mishra in a presser on Thursday.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to inaugurate the fair. Due to Covid 19 pandemic, there will be no international participation. Different PSUs of national and state level are participating this year. Women entrepreneurs and Mission Shakti groups, Start-ups and the Food processing units are the focal sectors for this year’s fair.

Keeping in view the prospective contribution of Mission Shakti groups in socio economic development of the state, special emphasis is being given for upgrading their members into successful entrepreneurs. A MoU in this regard has been signed between the MSME Department and Mission Shakti.

In the fair there will be five hangers with capacity of 60 stalls each, out of which four hangers will be dedicated for Startups, Food processing units, Mission Shakti, PSUs respectively and the remaining one will be for general purpose. An open platform for demonstration of machineries and new technology has been set up.