Chinese woman slips into Indonesian active volcano while posing for photo

Beijing: In a tragic incident, a 31-year-old Chinese woman died after falling off the edge of a crater while posing for a photo on an Indonesian active volcano known for its popular “blue fire” phenomenon.

The deceased has been identified as Huang Lihong and her husband Zhang Yong, 32, were on a guided tour to Ijen a volcano park in East Java to watch its popular “blue fire” phenomenon, according to a report in The New York Post said.

The incident took place while she was taking a photo. She maintained a distance of around 2-3 km from the edge while posing initially, she soon started moving backwards to capture a better picture. However, She stepped on her clothes and fell off the cliff from a height of 75 m and died from the impact of her fall.

According to the officials, it took rescuers around 2 hours to retrieve her body.

Following the incident, the local police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter and classified her death as an accident.

Indonesia is home to around 130 active volcanoes. Millions of Indonesians live and work near volcanoes.