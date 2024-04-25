WATCH: Cricketers Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan roam on scooter, here’s the catch!

In a recent viral video that has caught the internet’s attention, lookalikes of Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have left netizens surprised. Spotting doppelgangers of Indian cricketers has become a pretty common thing. But the striking resemblance of the duo spotted recently is rather questionable.

In the viral video, the doppelgangers of Virat and Shikhar can be seen roaming the streets on a scooter. The lookalike of Virat can be seen with the signature beard style of the cricketer. While he rides the scooter, the Shikhar Dhawan-lookalike records a video of them in selfie mode.

Further into the video, we can see onlookers giving a curious look to the duo riding the scooter. They burst into laughter as they come in terms with the reality. The viral video of Virat and Shikhar was originally shared on X (formerly Twitter). From there, it went viral on the internet in no time. The viral clip was shared by X user @GemsOFCricket. Take a look:



The viral clip of lookalikes of Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan was posted on X on Wednesday. Since getting shares, the video has fetched over 57k views. It has also garnered numerous likes and comments.

Netizens took to the comments section of the viral video and poured in their reactions of the clip. One of the comments on the video included, “Retirement ke baad dono aise hi delhi mein ghoomenge” (Both of them with roam like this in Delhi after their retirement). Other funny comments on the post included, “Lite Virat and Dhawan,” “Kirat Vohli, Dhikar Shwan,” and others.