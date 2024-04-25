Made in India Kawasaki Versys-X 300 will be launched in 2024

Kawasaki India is planning to launch the localised version of the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 in 2024. The motorcycle will be the same but the localisation will be made in the country. This is quite similar to that of the Kawasaki Ninja 300. For those who are unknown, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 share the same engine.

Kawasaki Versys-X 300 was on sale in India before the BS6 regulations kicked in. However, reports by Autocar India have confirmed that the Versys-X 300 which is meant for Indian market will be launched by 2024 end. This motorcycle will be the third localised bike from Kawasaki India after Ninja 300 and W175. The localisation of the motorcycle will include body panels, electronics, tyres, engine as well as some other components.

The motorcycle will be largely the same as earlier. The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is powered by a 296cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine that generates 39hp of maximum power and 26Nm of peak torque. The equipment on the X 300 is expected to include dual-channel ABS, semi-digital display etc.

The bike used to get spoked wheels as well as tubed tyres earlier. It got 19-inch front tyre while the rear tyre got 17-inch rear tyre. The weight of the motorcycle is expected to be 185kg while ground clearance is 180mm. The suspension travel is less than 150mm.

When it comes to the price of Kawasaki Versys-X 300, it had a high price of Rs 4.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India). As the motorcycle will be locally manufactured, we expect a price drop in the motorcycle. We are likely to get the motorcycle under Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

