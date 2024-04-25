NIA arrests key accused of 2023 attack on Indian Embassy in London

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reportedly arrested a key accused of the 2023 attack on Indian Embassy in London.

As per reports, NIA arrested Inderpal Singh Gaba, a resident of Hounslow in the UK for carrying out unlawful activities near the Indian Embassy in London in March 2023.

As per the finding by NIA so far the unlawful assembly on March 19 and 22 last year at the Indian Embassy in London were part of a larger conspiracy.

NIA has further found that the attacks in London were reportedly in retaliation to the action taken by the Punjab Police against pro-Khaiistani separatist Amritpal Singh.

