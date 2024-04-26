IPL match today: Punjab Kings to clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, see details inside

Today’s IPL match will see Punjab Kings locking horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 42nd league game of the tournament. Kolkata is set to host today’s KKR vs PBKS match at the Eden Gardens cricket stadium.

Speaking of their past records, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have clashed against each other in a total of 32 IPL matches. Out of which, PBKS has won 11 while KKR has won 21. Meanwhile, Kolkata’s highest score against PBKS has been 245. Similarly, Punjab’s highest score against KKR is 214 so far.

Let us now know about the points table of the ongoing IPL 2024 season. The Shreyas-Iyer led team Kolkata continue to enjoy the 2nd position on the table. Whereas, the Shikhar Dhawan led team Punjab are on the ninth position on the points table. KKR and PBKS have a current NRR (Net Run Rate) of +1.206 and -0.292, respectively.

Talking about the pitch conditions for today’s IPL match, the ground at Eden Stadium is known to be favorable for batters, initially. This is because of the flat nature of the ground. However, as the match progresses, the pitch turns favorable for the bowlers. Hence, the toss winning team should ideally opt to bat first.

The previous match of IPL 2024 saw a clash between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. In which, Faf du Plessis-led RCB managed their second victory of the season by defeating SRH by 35 runs.

Now let us take a look at the squads of both the teams for today’s IPL match:

Punjab Kings Squad

Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Chris Woakes, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad

Philip Salt (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera