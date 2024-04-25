BMW i5 M60 xDrive electric sedan launched in India; Costs Rs 1.20 crore

BMW has launched the first-ever BMW i5 electric sedan in India. The luxury car maker is offering only the top-spec ‘M60 xDrive’ variant at a price of Rs 1,19,50,000 (ex-showroom). The BMW i5 also comes in a eDrive 40 variant which will not be offered in the Indian market.

Powertrain

Based on the eighth generation of the 5 Series, the BMW i5 M60 xDrive comes with two electric motors that generate 593 BHP and a peak torque of 795 Nm. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. A 83.9 kWh battery powers the engine, which is charged by a standard 11kW AC charger which can be increased up to 22kW with optional onboard charger. About 10-80 percent charging can be done just 30 minutes.

Range and top speed

The sedan is offered with a range of 516km on a full charge and can reach a top speed of 230kmph. The all-wheel drive system is a standard offered on BMW i5.

Features and specifications

The EV sports a wider blanked-out kidney grille with an illuminated ring around it, adaptive LED headlamps with twin boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, a sporty body kit with M-specific design elements, 20-inch M light alloy wheels with red brake calipers and an M rear spoiler. The sedan offers a smaller wheelbase than the next generation ICE 5 series.

Inside the cabin, the BMW i5 features a free-standing dual display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen along with a panoramic sunroof, a Bowers & Wilkins audio system and an M leather steering wheel.

The Sport seats get active seat ventilation and are wrapped in Veganza and Alcantara upholstery and carbon fibre interior trim.

Safety features

The i5 M60 xDrive is equipped with ADAS that includes features like cruise control, Attentiveness Assistant, Parking Assist Professional with remote parking via smartphone and Reversing Assistant. The electric sedan gets Adaptive Suspension as standard and an optional Adaptive M Suspension Professional with Active Roll Stabilization is an option.

BMW also offers a Drive Assist Professional that can be added as per the customers wants. It brings features like Distance Control with Stop & Go function, Steering and Lane Control Assistant.

The bookings for the BMW i5 electric sedan is underway in India. The BMW i5 electric sedan is imported to India and it is CBU model.