Road accident in Sundargarh: 3 dead as truck crashes against bike

Sundargarh: In a tragic incident, as many as three people died in a road accident in Sundargarh district of Odisha on Friday, said reports.

According to reports, a truck rammed into a bike in front of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Colony. In the accident as many as three bike riders lost their life.

Following the incident, there was public unrest in the area. The locals staged a protest in regards with the death due to the road accident in Sundargarh and blocked the road.

The police and the local administration reached the spot. The bodies were sent for postmortem. The police tried to placate the irate locals.

It is worth mentioning here that the identity of the deceased persons it yet to be ascertained. a further investigation is underway in this regard.

Yesterday in a tragic car-autorickshaw accident in Sambalpur district of Odisha, one person has died and five have been injured.

According to reports, the accident took place in the afternoon hours. It took place near the Bhatra Sankar Matha under Dhanupalli police station limits.

All the injured persons have been shifted to the Sambalpur District Headquarter Hospital (DHH), said latest reports in this regard. The police has reached the spot and sent the body of the deceased for postmortem.

An investigation is underway in this matter. The reason as to why the accident occurred is yet to be ascertained.