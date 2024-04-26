Youth stabbed in Dhenkanal of Odisha while watching mobile, probe underway

Kamakhyanagar: In a shocking incident in Dhenkanal district of Odisha, a youth was stabbed while watching mobile, said reports on Friday.

According to available reports, a young man was stabbed while was sitting and watching videos on his mobile phone looking at his mobile phone. The incident has been reported from Lodhani village under Parjang police station limits.

Following the attack, the young man was seriously injured. The youth has nbeen identified as Maguni Naik of Lodhani village. He was allegedly stabbed twice.

The locals immediately rushed him to the Kamakhyanagar Medical Center. HE is said to be in a in critical condition. The police has initiated an investigation into the matter.

It is yet to be ascertained as to why the attack took place. The police has launched a manhunt to nab the accused. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Recently on April 24, a man reportedly attacked and injured his wife and his minor daughter in Rayagada of Odisha. According to reports, the incident took place in Bhatipada village under Chandili police station of Rayagada district. The minor girl and her mother have been seriously injured as her father attacked both of them with a sharp weapon.

The man who attacked has been identified as Chinna Kadraka of Bhatipada village. It is said that during the entire attack he was in an inebriated state. Due to some family tiff, he got angered and and attacked his wife identified as Kumari Kadraka and 14-year-old daughter with a sharp weapon due to which they were critically injured.

The neighbors heard the cries and wailing of the wife and child and rushed to the spot. They immediately reported about the incident to the police. The Rayagada SDPO Rasmi Ranjan Senapati immediately rushed to the spot.

Later, h shifted the injured to the Rayagada District headquarter hospital (DHH) and later to Koraput hospital since their condition became critical.