Hanuman Jayanti today, devotees throng temples to offer prayer to Lord Hanuman

On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti today devotees across the country are seen thronging temples. Mostly, they are visiting temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman or Lord Shree Ram to offer prayers, perform special worships and to get blessings of the monkey God.

This festival is witnessing enthusiastic celebrations nationwide, with devotees seeking blessings from Lord Hanuman. The day has been marked by fervent prayers, devotional songs, and festive gatherings, spreading joy and happiness.

It is said without the presence of Lord Hanuman, the story of Lord Ram and the Ramayana would not have been complete. (Hanuman) always credited his achievements and success to Lord Ram rather than himself.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti today Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to the nation.

Taking to his official social media handle X (formerly Twitter), he shared: “I extend my best wishes to all the people across the country on Hanuman Jayanti. Pavanputra’s dedication will always remain an inspiration for all Ram bhakts. I wish that with his blessings, the resolution of a Viksit Bharat gets new energy. Jai Bajrangbali!”

In a video compilation dedicated to Lord Hanuman, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the profound significance of Hanuman in the Hindu epic, Ramayana.