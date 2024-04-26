Capital of Odisha records 33.6°C at 8:30am, Bhawanipatna sizzles at 36.2°C

Bhubaneswar: Most parts of Odisha are facing a heatwave-like situation since almost more than a month, on Friday Bhubaneswar recorded 33.6°C at 8:30 am. However Bhawanipatna sizzled at 36.2°C.

The heatwave is expected to continue for now. The regional weather center has predicted that the day temperature will decrease by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

A heatwave alert has been issued for various districts of Odisha, said the latest MeT report. People have bee advised to refrain from stepping outside the house from 11:00am to 3:00pm. They have been asked too take necessary precautions in case going out of home within the time is unavoidable.

Here are the temperatures recorded across Odisha by 11:30 am today:

Bhavanipatna – 36.2°C

Keonjhar – 35.6°C

Talcher – 35°C

Baripada – 35°C

Angul – 35°C

Bhubaneswar – 33.6°C

Balasore – 33.6°C

Cuttack – 33.2°C

Sambalpur – 33.2°C

Hirakud – 33°C

Titlagarh – 33°C

Boudh – 33°C

Jagatsinghpur – 33°C

Chandbali – 32.8°C

Rourkela – 32.8°C

Jharsuguda – 32.6°C

As per the latest update, heat in Odisha is likely to intensify further in the forthcoming days. The entire state is currently experiencing severe heatwave conditions. In view of this, the regional meteorological department has issued red alerts to different districts for today and tomorrow.

A red warning for extreme heat has been issued to nine districts of Odisha for today. These include Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal, Balangir, Nuapada, and Kalahandi. Meanwhile, an orange warning has been issued to 18 districts of state for today.

Further for April 27 (Saturday), the weather department has issued a red warning for 15 districts of Odisha. These include Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Khordha, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Nuapada, Sonepur, Balangir, Kalahandi, and Boudh.

During this period, warm and dry winds with blow into the state in excess quantity. Heatwave alerts have been issued to different districts of Odisha for the next five days. Currently, the maximum daily temperature remains three to four degrees above normal. Notably, some places in Odisha are also recording temperature five degrees above normal.

On Thursday, 33 cities of Odisha recorded maximum temperature above 40 degree Celsius. In the next two days, day time temperature in most parts of Odisha is likely to rise further by two to three degree Celsius. As per forecasts, relief from scorching heat in Odisha is unlikely till the second week of May.