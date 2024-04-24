Watch: MS Dhoni pretends to throw water bottle at camera after losing cool

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is believed to be one of the calmest player of the cricket world. However, recently MS Dhoni lost his cool. During the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday night, Dhoni lost cool and pretended to throw water bottle at camera.

During the match on Tuesday night, as Dhoni watched from the team’s dressing room the proceedings underway in the middle, expectedly, the TV cameras repeatedly zoomed in on him. Every time Dhoni is on big screen, the crowd, naturally, went berserk as is the case. However, this time, Dhoni appeared a little annoyed as he pretended to throw water bottle towards the cameraman.

The visuals clearly showed that Dhoni wasn’t happy with the cameras continuously zooming in on him. MSD later walked in to bat with just two deliveries remaining in the CSK innings after the run out of Shivam Dube for 66.

It is worth mentioning here that in yesterday’s match of IPL, LSG defeated CSK by six wickets. LSG won the toss and opted to bowl first against CSK. Batting first CSK made 210 runs by losing four wickets. Of which, Ruturaj Gaikwad hit 108 runs (not out) becoming the first captain to score above 100 in IPL 2024. Likewise, Shivam Dube hit 66 runs and Ravindra Jadeja made 16 runs. From LSG’s side, Matt Henry, Yash Thakur and Mohsin Khan took one wicket each.

Chasing the target of 211 runs, LSG hit 213 runs losing four wickets while three balls were left. Of which Marcus Stoinis hit 124 runs (not out), Nicholas Pooran made 34 runs and Deepak Hoda made 17 runs (not out). From CSK’s side Matheesha Pathirana dropped two wickets, while Deepak Chahar and Mustafizur Rahman took one wicket each.

Notably, today, Gujarat Titans (GT) will play against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. The match will begin at 7.30 pm.